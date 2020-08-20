CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to reopen testing sites | Fairfax Co. schools emphasizing mental health | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » French president: France ready…

French president: France ready to offer Russian opposition leader Navalny all help necessary

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — French president: France ready to offer Russian opposition leader Navalny all help necessary.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up