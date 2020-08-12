CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Metro returns to pre-COVID schedule | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » France seeks cooperation from…

France seeks cooperation from Iran, Russia on Lebanon

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Wednesday to the leaders of Russia and Iran and urged them to cooperate with the rest of the international community to restore stability in Lebanon.

While Iran and Russia are important power players in the region and have offered Lebanon aid since last week’s devastating explosion, neither participated in an international donors’ conference Sunday organized by France and the U.N. to help rebuild Beirut.

Macron visited Beirut in the wake of the blast and offered broad support for the former French protectorate.

Speaking with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, Macron said the region’s major powers should avoid interfering or escalating tensions in Lebanon as it forms a new government, according to Macron’s office.

And speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron suggested that Russia should support Lebanon via collective efforts at the U.N. Security Council instead of through bilateral aid.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Government News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up