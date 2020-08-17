CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md., Va. counties to offer in-person child care programs | Report reveals nursing home cases rising | Latest coronavirus test results
EU chief convenes emergency video summit to discuss Belarus elections and post-poll violence

The Associated Press

August 17, 2020, 5:47 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU chief convenes emergency video summit to discuss Belarus elections and post-poll violence.

