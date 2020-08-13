CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. closes virus testing sites in Silver Spring, White Oak today | Alexandria hosting drive-in series | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Carlsberg sees growth in…

Carlsberg sees growth in Asia as other markets decline

The Associated Press

August 13, 2020, 5:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg said Thursday its second quarter net profit dropped 7.3% to 2.9 billion kroner ($458 million) as all its markets were affected “to a greater or lesser extent” by the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Copenhagen-based brewer said it saw “a modest decline in western and eastern Europe, while the solid growth continued in Asia.”

“Recognizing that we’re faced with a new market reality, including changed consumer preferences and a reduced level of on-trade activity, we’re taking measures to adapt our business accordingly,” CEO Cees ’t Hart said.

“To mitigate the impact of weaker volumes and mix, we’ve reinforced our focus on costs, cash and liquidity,” he said.

Carlsberg said its second quarter revenue declined 14.6% and total sales volumes declined 7.8%.

After suspending its outlook for 2020 on April 2 due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the brewer issued a new one, saying operating profit is expected to decline by 10 % to 15%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up