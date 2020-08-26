CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
Belarusian police disperse demonstrators on capital’s central square, detain dozens

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 3:02 PM

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian police disperse demonstrators on capital’s central square, detain dozens.

