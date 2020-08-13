Police: Woman held in Norway suffered self-inflicted cuts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A woman wearing bloodied clothes who was detained Thursday in Norway’s second-largest city suffered self-inflicted injuries…

Norwegian media earlier showed photos of ambulances lined up in Bergen, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of the capital, Oslo, amid reports that several people may have been stabbed.

Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnor told Norwegian news agency NTB that no other victims had been found in the area. Police, however, protectively continued to be on the outlook for other victims and spoke to witnesses.

The alarm was initially raised shortly after 1200 GMT, when a person behaving in a threatening manner was reported headed to a downtown emergency room in Bergen with blood on her clothes, police said in a statement.

The woman in her 20s had blood on her head and had a cut on one hand which police said was self-inflicted. Her condition was not known. A person initially reported to have been stabbed, was unharmed, police said.

