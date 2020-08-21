CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Johns Hopkins experts on back to school | Nursing homes short on PPE, staff in virus rebound | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Albino kangaroo baby missing…

Albino kangaroo baby missing from German zoo; may be stolen

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities said Friday it’s possible she may have been stolen.

The kangaroo named Mila was born last month at the Kaiserslautern zoo in southwestern Germany and has been a star attraction. She was last seen in her cage on Wednesday morning, and wasn’t there when zookeepers closed down operations that night, police told the dpa news agency.

“We’re investigating in all directions,” police told dpa. “We can’t rule out that she was stolen.”

Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother’s side. He issued a photo of both together with Mila peering out of her mother’s pouch.

Schmitt said it seems unlikely that the small marsupial was snatched by a wild fox or other predator, saying there were no blood traces found anywhere.

The zoo has employed two hunters with dogs to search for the kangaroo, but so far they have had no success.

“The whole team at the zoo is hoping Mila will be found again and is in good health,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up