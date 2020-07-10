CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late singer Vera Lynn

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 7:17 AM

LONDON (AP) — World War II-era aircraft flew over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England on Friday, offering a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond.

The planes flew past Lynn’s beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to pay tribute to her before a private funeral. Members of the military walked alongside, offering a guard of honor as the cortege passed.

Lynn, who serenaded the nation with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again” and “The White Cliffs of Dover,” died June 18. She was 103 and enjoyed popularity that endured long after the war ended.

Ahead of the day, a giant portrait of Lynn was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover to commemorate her life.

