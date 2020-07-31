CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts lockdown-easing on hold amid growth in coronavirus cases

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 7:37 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts lockdown-easing on hold amid growth in coronavirus cases.

