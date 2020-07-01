Home » Europe News » UK: China's new security…

UK: China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement

The Associated Press

July 1, 2020, 7:21 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has told reporters that China’s new national security law for Hong Kong “is a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement that paved the way for the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule 23 years ago.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have carefully assessed the contents of the new law since it was published late Tuesday. He said he planned to set out details of what action the U.K. will take along with its international partners in reaction to the law.

