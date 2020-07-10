ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president formally changes status of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia to a mosque.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 10, 2020, 10:20 AM
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president formally changes status of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia to a mosque.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.