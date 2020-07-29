CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Fairfax Co. union requests virtual option for all staff | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Trade dispute panel set up for South Korea-Japan case

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 7:07 AM

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization members have established a dispute panel to consider and rule on a complaint by South Korea against Japanese export restrictions on key components for items like South Korean semiconductors and mobile phone and television displays.

In what was largely a formality under WTO rules, its Dispute Settlement Body assented to the request from South Korea despite Japanese claims that the export restrictions are needed for national security.

The move Wednesday sets off what is likely to be months of preparations and talks before a decision is reached.

Even then, Japan could play the clock and appeal any decision against it to the WTO’s top arbitrators – the Appellate Body – which is no longer taking new cases because the U.S. has blocked appointments to it.

