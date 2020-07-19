CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Smithsonian to reopen zoo, Udvar-Hazy Center | MCM weekend to be online-only | Local coronavirus test results
Spanish novelist Juan Marsé dies at 87

The Associated Press

July 19, 2020, 6:28 AM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The literary agency of Juan Marsé says the Spanish novelist has died. He was 87.

The Carmen Balcells agency announced his passing on Sunday. It did not give a reason for his death.

Marsé was one of Spain’s most-respected novelists over the past few decades and the winner of the 2008 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s top literary award.

Marsé’s most important novel was “Úlitmas tardes on Teresa” (“Last Afternoons with Teresa”) published in 1965. It chronicles the misadventure of a working-class adolescent who tries to win over a girl from the upscale side of Barcelona.

Marsé, a native of the city, followed that success with several other novels that form a portrait of the social transformation of Spain during the latter part of the 20th century.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

