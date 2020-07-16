CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How learning for PGCPS students will look this fall | Va. adopts COVID-19 worker safety rules | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Europe News » Small police plane crashes…

Small police plane crashes in eastern Turkey, killing 7

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A small plane belonging to Turkey’s police force has crashed into a mountain in eastern Turkey, killing seven officers on board, Turkey’s interior minister said Thursday.

The plane was returning from a surveillance and reconnaissance mission late Wednesday, when it crashed into the Artos mountains in the eastern province of Van, near the border with Iran, Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The minister said the plane disappeared from the radar on its way back to an airport following a surveillance mission over Van and the neighboring province of Hakkari, which lies farther south and borders both Iran and Iraq.

The plane’s wreckage was found at around 3 a.m. (0000 GMT), he said.

All on board, including the two pilots, were members of the national police.

The cause of the of crash was under investigation, Soylu said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up