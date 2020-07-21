CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Police: An armed man…

Police: An armed man is holding about 20 people hostage on a bus in northwestern Ukraine

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 4:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police: An armed man is holding about 20 people hostage on a bus in northwestern Ukraine.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up