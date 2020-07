SOAVE, Italy (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2020, The Associated Press reported that Placido Domingo issued an…

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2020, The Associated Press reported that Placido Domingo issued an apology after the American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera deemed sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible. The story should have made clear that Domingo later amended the apology.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.