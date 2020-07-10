CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Greece: Summer camp evacuated in wildfire precaution

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 5:40 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A children’s summer camp and a retirement home have been evacuated near Athens after a wildfire approached homes in a coastal area.

Authorities said the evacuations involving several hundred people were ordered as a precaution after the fire broke out early Friday near the coastal town of Vari, some 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of the capital.

The Fire Service said the blaze had been contained with the help of water-dropping helicopters and several dozen firefighters.

