Greece: Several hurt as subway train hits terminus barrier

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 6:56 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several people received light injuries on a subway train near Athens after it failed to stop in time before hitting a barrier at an overground terminus station, authorities said Tuesday.

At least eight people were hurt, public authorities said, when the train hit the barrier at Kifissia station, 17.5 kilometers (11 miles) northeast of Athens.

The injured passengers were taken to a state hospital to be examined by doctors, authorities said.

The mostly overground subway line linking the port of Piraeus to Kifissia is the city’s oldest. Two more lines were added in 2000.

