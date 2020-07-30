CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
German economy plunged 10% during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 4:16 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns. Output shrank by 10.1% percent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the country’s official statistics agency said Thursday.

Tough pandemic restrictions shut down everything from taverns to auto dealerships. The country has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back but economists say it is far from the pre-virus level.

