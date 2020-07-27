CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Europe News » German economic outlook brighter…

German economic outlook brighter for 3rd month post-shutdown

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 4:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An important indicator of the German business outlook rose in July for the third month in a row as economic activity continues to pick up after many of the coronoavirus restrictions were eased or lifted.

The Ifo institute’s index rose to 90.5 points from 86.3 points in June, the Munich-based organization said Monday. “The German economy is recovering step by step,” Ifo head Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Signs of economic revival have been increasing since the unprecedented shutdowns on business and public life. The Ifo survey is based on interviews with business executives across the German economy, Europe’s largest. Separately, the purchase managers’ index – a gauge of business activity measured by research firm IHS Markit – rose to 55.5 points in July, above the level of 50 that indicates economic expansion. It was the first 50-plus reading since February.

The recovery still has a long way to go, with much international air traffic shut down and firms generally working below capacity.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up