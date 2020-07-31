The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Family says filmmaker Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’ and ‘Evita,’ has died at 76.

Listen now to WTOP News

LONDON (AP) — Family says filmmaker Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’ and ‘Evita,’ has died at 76.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.