Family says filmmaker Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’ and ‘Evita,’ has died at 76

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 12:05 PM

LONDON (AP) — Family says filmmaker Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’ and ‘Evita,’ has died at 76.

