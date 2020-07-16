CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How learning for PGCPS students will look this fall | Va. adopts COVID-19 worker safety rules | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Europe News » EU court strikes down…

EU court strikes down agreement with US that tech companies use to transfer data outside the bloc

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020, 3:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — EU court strikes down agreement with US that tech companies use to transfer data outside the bloc.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up