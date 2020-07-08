CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs $14 million program to assist with reopenings | Trump wants to see schools reopen for fall | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Crane collapses in east London; rescue teams on site

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 11:29 AM

LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade says a rescue operation is underway after a 20-meter (65-foot) crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses.

Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews were using specialized equipment to search the properties in east London as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.

The London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

Ellis said: “This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident.”

