Car hits pedestrians in Berlin; 6 injured

The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 11:22 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Six people were injured in the German capital early Sunday after a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station when a 24-year-old man driving a Mercedes SUV went off the road, police said.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and are in intensive care, police said, while a third person also had serious injuries. Three others were less seriously hurt and were treated and released.

Police initially had reported seven injuries but revised that figure.

The driver of the vehicle, who was above the legal alcohol limit, was taken into custody and an investigation is underway. Police said there are currently “no indications of a political or religious motivation.”

