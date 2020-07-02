CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Bus collides with trucks in southern Poland; 32 injured

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 11:14 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say a bus collided with two trucks near the southern city of Czestochowa and 32 people have been injured, including foreign citizens.

Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said six people were taken to a hospital with serious head, chest and limb injuries following Thursday’s collision.

The Health Ministry asked the armed forces to dispatch a medical helicopter to help airlift people in the most serious condition to the hospital.

A local police spokesman, Capt. Marcin Pudlo said the two trucks had collided before the bus crashed into them.

Pudlo says one of the trucks had been carrying dangerous materials and caught fire. He says documents related to the cargo burned up in the flames.

