CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Britain to open path…

Britain to open path to citizenship for eligible people in Hong Kong from January 2021

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain to open path to citizenship for eligible people in Hong Kong from January 2021.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up