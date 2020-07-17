LONDON (AP) — A fairground ride at a 152-year-old pier in the northwest England seaside resort of Blackpool was destroyed…

LONDON (AP) — A fairground ride at a 152-year-old pier in the northwest England seaside resort of Blackpool was destroyed by an overnight fire that was swiftly brought under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were used to bring the fire under control at the Central Pier after they were called just after 3 a.m. Friday. A fairground ride and a significant portion of the outside of a workshop-type building were destroyed.

There were no apparent injuries.

Incident commander Mark Winder told BBC Radio Lancashire that firefighters had conditions in their favor.

He said wind speeds were modest and the tide was out, “so we were able to tackle the fire below from the beach as well.”

An investigation is underway and a couple of firefighting crews remain on hand to monitor any potential flare-up.

Blackpool relies heavily on tourism, so the blaze is a particular blow just weeks after coronavirus restrictions on the sector were eased.

The three piers, with their attractions, amusements, shows and shopping, play a key role in the town’s tourist offering. The Central Pier was opened in 1868.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.