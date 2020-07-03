CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Europe News » 3 killed in small…

3 killed in small plane crash in western Germany

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a multi-family home in western Germany, police said.

North Rhine-Westphalia police said the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire, the dpa news agency reported.

A small child suffered minor injures before the blaze was put out.

The aircraft was capable of carrying two people, but police said it was not yet clear how many people were on board and the three people killed have not yet been identified.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up