CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Homecoming to go virtual this year | Latest local COVID-19 test results | Questions raised about Houston ICU capacity info
Home » Europe News » Vienna police brace for…

Vienna police brace for violence after Kurdish demo attacked

The Associated Press

June 26, 2020, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIENNA (AP) — Police in Vienna are bracing for possible violence at a protest by Kurdish groups Friday after Turkish nationalists attacked two previous rallies in the Austrian capital this week.

Vienna police said stones, bottles and fireworks were thrown during confrontations between the two groups Thursday afternoon that continued for several hours.

Police said officers were also attacked, with two of them and a service dog injured. Three people were detained.

This followed a protest Wednesday of Kurdish groups protesting Turkey’s recent offensive against Kurdish separatists.

Vienna police said further rallies are planned for the coming days and “several hundred officers will actively, decisively and resolutely act against disruptions and provocations by extremist groups.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up