Home » Europe News » U.S. Air Force says…

U.S. Air Force says pilot of fighter plane that crashed into the North Sea has been found dead

The Associated Press

June 15, 2020, 1:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Air Force says pilot of fighter plane that crashed into the North Sea has been found dead.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up