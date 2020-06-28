CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
Home » Europe News » Reported death toll in…

Reported death toll in coronavirus pandemic exceeds 500,000, Johns Hopkins University researchers say

The Associated Press

June 28, 2020, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Reported death toll in coronavirus pandemic exceeds 500,000, Johns Hopkins University researchers say.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up