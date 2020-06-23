Home » Europe News » Prosecutors say former CEO…

Prosecutors say former CEO of Germany’s Wirecard arrested in scandal over missing billions

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 4:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say former CEO of Germany’s Wirecard arrested in scandal over missing billions.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up