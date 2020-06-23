BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say former CEO of Germany’s Wirecard arrested in scandal over missing billions.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 23, 2020, 4:19 AM
BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say former CEO of Germany’s Wirecard arrested in scandal over missing billions.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.