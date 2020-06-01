Italy: 10 arrests made in probe of mob-controlled cemetery

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested 10 people while investigating the alleged control by mobsters of a cemetery in…

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested 10 people while investigating the alleged control by mobsters of a cemetery in southern Italy.

State police on Tuesday, May 26, alleged that two clans of the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate determined which firms were allowed to perform burials or construction work like erecting mausoleums at the cemetery in the Modena district in the city of Reggio Calabria.

The ’ndrangheta syndicate is based in southern Italy and awash in cocaine trafficking proceeds.

The information for Tuesday’s arrests came from intercepted phone conversations and from turncoat mobsters, Italian news reports said.

