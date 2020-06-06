Home » Europe News » German police detain 11…

German police detain 11 from alleged child sex abuse ring

The Associated Press

June 6, 2020, 1:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police have detained 11 people suspected of involvement in the sexual abuse of at least three children, officials said Saturday.

Prosecutors said the group used sophisticated technology to encrypt their communication, and that police secured hundreds of terabytes of video footage during raids in the western city of Muenster.

The main suspect, a 27-year-old computer technician whose name wasn’t released due to privacy rules, has two previous convictions for distributing images of child sex abuse, officials said. The victims include his partner’s 10-year-old son, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Judges ordered seven of the suspects, including the computer technician and his 45-year-old mother, held in jail pending further investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Tech News | World News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up