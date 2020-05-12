Home » Europe News » Russian President Vladimir Putin's…

The Associated Press

May 12, 2020, 8:41 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized for coronavirus.

