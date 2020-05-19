Home » Europe News » Russia: Military helicopter crash…

Russia: Military helicopter crash lands killing all crew

The Associated Press

May 19, 2020, 3:43 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said one of its helicopters crash-landed in an uninhabited area north of Moscow late Tuesday, killing all crew members.

The Defense Ministry said the incident involving a Mi-8 helicopter occurred near the town of Klin, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Moscow. The incident may have been caused by a technical malfunction, officials said.

The ministry didn’t clarify how many crew members were on board, but said that the helicopter wasn’t carrying ammunition and landed “in a desolate area.”

The Chief Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces has dispatched a commission to the site of the incident, officials added.

Europe News | World News

