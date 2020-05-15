Home » Europe News » Rescuers checking collapsed building…

Rescuers checking collapsed building in Polish mining region

The Associated Press

May 15, 2020, 12:45 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland’s southern coal mining region say rescuers are looking for any people who might have been inside a building parts of which collapsed Friday.

A wall and some floors of the multi-storey building belonging to a mining-related company in Myslowice collapsed around 4 p.m. local time (1400GMT), city authorities said. It was unclear what had caused the collapse.

A photo posted in the local Myslowice.Net portal shows the building with part of its roof having caved in, damaging underlying floors, and part of its wall having come off.

