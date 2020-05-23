Home » Europe News » Moscow police detain man…

Moscow police detain man who threatened to blow up bank

The Associated Press

May 23, 2020, 8:41 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Moscow have detained a man who threatened to blow up a bank with explosives he claimed to be carrying.

The man, carrying a bag from a food delivery courier service, entered the Alfa Bank branch office on a main Moscow thoroughfare on Saturday afternoon.

Alfa Bank said its employees at the office escaped through an emergency exit. It was not immediately clear if any customers were caught in the incident.

News reports said the man made unspecified demands.

