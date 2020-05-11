Home » Europe News » Fire at nursing home…

Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9

The Associated Press

May 11, 2020, 2:14 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — At least nine people have died in a fire at a nursing home on Moscow’s outskirts, officials said Monday.

The authorities in Krasnogorsk on Moscow’s northwestern edge said the fire at a private home for the elderly erupted late Sunday. They said that nine patients have died and another nine have been hospitalized.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. An official investigation into a suspected violation of fire safety rules has started.

