Home » Europe News » EU forecasts recession of…

EU forecasts recession of ‘historic proportions’ this year with 7.5% economic contraction

The Associated Press

May 6, 2020, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU forecasts recession of ‘historic proportions’ this year with 7.5% economic contraction.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up