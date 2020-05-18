Home » Europe News » Chinese President Xi Jinping…

Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will provide $2 billion over 2 years to help fight COVID-19

The Associated Press

May 18, 2020, 7:03 AM

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will provide $2 billion over 2 years to help fight COVID-19.

