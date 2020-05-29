Home » Europe News » American facing espionage charge…

American facing espionage charge in Russia undergoes surgery

The Associated Press

May 29, 2020, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — An American on trial for alleged espionage in Russia has undergone emergency surgery.

Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Moscow in December 2018, had the surgery on Thursday, according to the US Embassy and the Russian Foreign Ministry. Whelan’s brother David said in a statement that the surgery was for a hernia.

Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that “Russian authorities waited until (Whelan’s) condition was life-threatening to provide him medical attention” and said he had repeatedly been denied an English-speaking doctor. The foreign ministry however said Whelan had previously refused treatment.

The verdict and sentencing in Whelan’s case is expected in June. Whelan, who claims he was set up, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up