Kosovo pressure on ethnic Serb news site draws concern

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s media freedom representative complained Sunday about the alleged pressure authorities in Kosovo are putting on an ethnic Serb news portal.

Harlem Desir, the OSCE’s media freedom representative, expressed concern following two recent incidents involving KoSSev, an online news site based in Serb-dominated Mitrovica.

Editor Tatjana Lazarevic was briefly arrested Saturday for allegedly violating a curfew that is part of the country’s effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Working journalists are supposed to be exempt from the curfew. Lazarevic said she was on her way to a medical center treating COVID-19 patients and that she presented her press credential, but police took her in for questioning.

In the other incident, a top regional ethnic Serb official called out the portal Thursday for live-steaming an online news conference by officials overseeing the virus outbreak and urged KoSSev “not to cause instability by posing political questions,” according to Desir.

“Journalists play a key role during this health crisis by providing vital information to the public. Access to information and a free working environment are therefore essential and need to be ensured at all times,” Desir said.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province, declared independence in 2008 but Serbia does not recognize it as a separate country. Ties between the two remain tense.

