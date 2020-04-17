Home » Europe News » International Space Station crew…

International Space Station crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space

The Associated Press

April 17, 2020, 1:23 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — International Space Station crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.

