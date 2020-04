THE HAGUE (AP) — Dutch government pledges 2-4 billion euros ($2.16-4.32 billion) to save flag carrier KLM amid coronavirus crisis.

THE HAGUE (AP) — Dutch government pledges 2-4 billion euros ($2.16-4.32 billion) to save flag carrier KLM amid coronavirus crisis.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.