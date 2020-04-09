LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as condition improves.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 9, 2020, 2:18 PM
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as condition improves.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.