World Health Organization chief says Europe now the epicenter of the world’s coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 12:06 PM

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization chief says Europe now the epicenter of the world’s coronavirus pandemic.

