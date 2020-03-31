Home » Europe News » Workers find mortar shell…

Workers find mortar shell near Greek parliament in Athens

The Associated Press

March 31, 2020, 7:59 AM

ATHENS (AP) — Police in Greece have cordoned off an area near the country’s parliament after workers found what is believed to be a decades-old mortar shell while doing water line maintenance.

Authorities said several streets around central Syntagma Square in Athens were blocked to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday while a bomb-disposal team from the Greek army worked at the site.

Circulation restrictions were already in effect in Athens and across Greece due to the coronavirus crisis.

