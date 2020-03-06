UK explosives team deems device in vehicle ‘not viable’

LONDON (AP) — British police said a “suspicious device” found in a car north of London was deemed “not viable”…

LONDON (AP) — British police said a “suspicious device” found in a car north of London was deemed “not viable” Friday and a bomb disposal team is checking a second car.

Bedfordshire Police said two men were arrested and bomb disposal experts were dispatched after the device in the first vehicle aroused concern in Luton, which is around 35 miles (56 km) from the British capital.

One man was arrested at the scene while a second man was arrested nearby soon after.

A cordon around the area of concern was put in place and a number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

After reviewing the device, the explosive ordnance disposal team deemed it to “not to be viable.” Police said the EOD team was looking over a second car.

No further details were disclosed.

“This is a complex investigation and we continue to have officers in the area while we work to establish the circumstances which led to the device being found,” police Superintendent Jaki Whittred said.

“I understand that this is concerning for local residents in Luton but I’d like to reassure you that our officers, EOD specialists, and a number of our partner agencies are working closely together to ensure the safety of the public.”

