Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.”

The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

